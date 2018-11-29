IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; check walk-in interviews details at www. iitkgp.ac.in – What aspirants must know

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 8:55 PM

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018: IIT Kharagpur has announced eligibility criteria for aforementioned vacancies.

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has issued notification for multiple vacancies for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) and Project Assistant posts. The last date for application is November 30, 2018. Eligible candidates must apply online for JRF and SRF posts through www. iitkgp.ac.in. There will be walk-in-Interview for posts of Project Assistant on November 30. IIT Kharagpur has also listed out details about the fresh vacancies for 2 posts of Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship. Apart from this, there are 2 posts for Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship (Technical). There is one post for Project Assistant (Technical).

IIT Kharagpur has announced eligibility criteria for aforementioned vacancies. For Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship, eligible candidates must have an M.Tech/Equivalent degree in Industrial Engineering or Production Engineering or Mechanical or IT or CSE or ECE with GATE score. Candidates require 2 years research experience for SRF Posts. Eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship must possess B. Tech or B.E in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering or Production Engineering or Manufacturing Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering or Production Engineering or Manufacturing Engineering or Computer Science or Electrical or Electronics. Those who are planning to appear for walk-in-Interview for posts of Project Assistant must have Architect with Master Degree in planning with first class.

Application fee

There is no application fee for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF). However, for Project Assistant, there is an application fee is Rs. 500.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is one of the premier institutions in the country. It aims to provide broad-based education and draw the best expertise in science, technology, management and law.

