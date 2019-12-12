IIT Kharagpur placements: Jobs offered to 1,310 students in IT, banking and finance, other sectors

This year students have been able to bag 51 overseas placements. (IE)

An estimated 1,310 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur received job offers during the first phase of placement of the premier institute, an official said. The first phase of placement started on December 1 and ended on December 11.

An IIT Kharagpur statement said on Thursday while 1000 students got offers in just five days, the overall figure of 1,310 at the end of first phase placement “comfortably passed all the previous years record.” The participation of more than 215 companies during this period has contributed to this achievement.

This year students have been able to bag 51 overseas placements, the statement said. The institute has witnessed the participation of all types of organisations across sectors – software, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking and finance -in the placement.

The company mix of the first phase is also fairly distributed, and the students got placements as per their sector choice, though software, data and analytics took the lions share.

The software and analytics sector dominated with the total sectoral company presence of 58 per cent whereas core and banking have contributed nearly 30 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.