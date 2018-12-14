IIT Kharagpur Placements 2018: From number of offers to top recruiters, here are key details

IIT Kharagpur Placements 2018.

An estimated 1,275 offers from 192 companies landed at IIT Kharagpur during the first phase of placement for 2018-19 which concluded on Friday. Several offers were made by the IT-Software, e-commerce, finance and analytics companies including the core engineering ones during the phase one of the placement, an IIT Kharagpur statement said.

About 40 per cent of the offers were in IT-Software, followed by 20 per cent in core engineering, 15 per cent each in analytics and e-commerce and 10 per cent in finance, the statement said. Prominent companies which made offers included Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Tata Steel, Flipkart, L&T Construction, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motors, HSBC, JP Morgan, Qualcomm, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Master Card and Capgemini.

The number of international positions stood at 23 with Japan making the highest number of offers and Germany emerging as a first-time recruiter, the statement said. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have already visited the campus and many more are planning to come during the second phase of placements which begins next month, it said. The total number of offers have crossed all benchmarks set in the last four years, the statement added.