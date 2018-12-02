IIT-Kharagpur placement Day 1: Over 400 jobs offered, Qualcomm, Microsoft top recruiters

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 4:50 PM

Over 400 job offers have been made on the first day of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, a press release from the institute has said.

Over 400 job offers have been made on the first day of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, a press release from the institute has said. More than 362 companies have already registered and over 618 profiles have been opened by them, giving ample opportunity to students to choose their career wisely, it said. Of them, 256 were PPOs (pre-placement offers) and close to 150 were fresh ones, the statement said Saturday evening on the first day of placements.

The first phase of placement is expected to continue till December 20. Qualcomm and Microsoft made the highest number of offers which stood at 21. As many as 12 international offers were received including six from Mercury Japan and four from Microsoft and more offers were expected as the placement progressed, it said. More than 16 new companies including ARPWood Capital, AB InBev, Blackrock and Bidgely are participating in the first few days of the placement session, the statement said. The placement season is also witnessing the participation of some 33 leading start-ups. Most of the companies are visiting the campus in the first few days of placement including Zomato, Ola, Oyo, Flipkart and Innovacer, it said.

