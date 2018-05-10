IIT Kharagpur Management School Placements 2018: Record created of 100%! Check the highest salary package

The 2016-18 batch of IIT Kharagpur had a total of 111 students in the batch out of which 108 students were registered for placements. (Website)

Indian Institute of Managment (IIT) Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSOM) recently concluded the final placements of its 2016-2018 batch and recorded 100 percent placement. According to a report released by the board, students have secured packages as high as Rs 27 lakh per annum. The 2016-18 batch of IIT Kharagpur had a total of 111 students in the batch out of which 108 students were registered for placements. Out of the total 108 students, 23 students had received Pre-placement offers. A total of 126 offers were made to the 2018 batch students from 68 companies that took part in this year’s placement session.

33 companies made their debut at the IIT Kharagpur campus placement this year. These companies included- Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Nomura and the Trident Group. Other companies that participated in the session included- Amazon, JP Morgan, ITC Ltd, Titan, CRISIL, HSBC, among many others. The jobs offered to students made in the domain that included- Consulting, Operations, Analyst & IT/ITES, Finance a& HR, Sales & Mangement and General Management & Strategy.

The highest International offer that was made to the students was for Rs 27 lakh per annum, while the Highest Domestic offer stood at Rs 24.03 lakhs. The average offer made was for Rs 16.29 lakhs, while the lowest package offered was Rs 8.75 lakhs.

The institute also mentioned that the summer placement for the batch of 2019 has also ended with students securing a 100 per cent placement there also. The batch of 2019 includes a total of 123 students and students received a total number of 141 offers from 66 companies that included offers from Tech giant Google, Amazon and Accenture Digital.