IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh, fresh vacancies announced at iitk.ac.in – Details here

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has invited applications for fresh vacancies that the varsity has announced on the official website – iitk.ac.in. (Website)

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has invited applications for fresh vacancies that the varsity has announced on the official website – iitk.ac.in. IIT Kanpur is recruiting candidates for various group A, B and C posts. These will include posts like Assistant Registrar, Physical Training Instructor, Junior Technician, Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Students’ Counselor, Security Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Junior Engineer. There a total of 77 vacancies available for the interested and eligible candidates to apply. More details are mentioned below:

Name of the organisation: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Official website: iitk.ac.in

Name of the posts: Group A, B & C posts

Number of the posts: 77

Vacancy Details:

Junior Technician – 37

Junior Assistant – 21

Junior Superintendent – 5

Assistant Registrar – 4

Physical Training Instructor – 4

Students’ Counselor – 3

Security Officer – 1

Assistant Executive Engineer – 1

Junior Engineer – 1

Selection Process: The candidates need to clear a written test, a skill test, followed by an interview.

Pay scale

Salary may vary from Rs 56100– Rs 1,77,500 for the following posts:

Assistant Registrar

Students’ Counselor

Security Officer

Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil)

Salary may vary from Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 for the following posts:

Junior Superintendent

Junior Engineer

Physical Training Instructor

Salary may vary from Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 for the following posts:

Junior Assistant

Junior Technician

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on 19th June 2018.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website – iitk.ac.in

Step 2) Under ‘Announcements’ tab on the home page, click on ‘Vacancies in Administrative and Technical Cadre’

Step 3) Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4) Register and Login with registration credentials

Step 5) Fill the application form

Step 6) Make online payment

Step 7) Complete the process of application

Step 8) Download the confirmation page

Step 9) Take a print out

Step 10) Send the hard copy of the application form along with all relevant supporting documents to the below mentioned address:

‘The Joint Registrar, Recruitment Section, Room No. 224, 2nd Floor (Faculty Building), IIT KANPUR–208 016 (U.P.)

Application fee

• Group A Posts – Rs 500

• Group – B & C posts – Rs 250