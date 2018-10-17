IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced at iith.ac.in, check salary, other details

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018!

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has released a number of fresh vacancies on its official website at iith.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar can visit the website now to register themselves. It is important to note that the application process is open on the website only till November 14, so candidates are requested to fill the application form, on or before that date. Listed below are the details that candidates need to note.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: Post details-

Assistant Registrar– 9 Posts

Deputy Registrar – 3 Posts

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Assistant Registrar- Candidates should possess a Master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks. Experience of Accounts/Administration/Establishment/ Academics/Materials Management/ Hostels Administration under the Central Government/Central Autonomous or Statutory Bodies/Central Universities.

Deputy Registrar- PG degree with at least 55 per cent marks from a recognised institute

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Assistant Registrar- Level 10 pay- Rs 56100 – Rs 177500

Deputy Registrar- Level 12 pay- Rs 78800 – Rs 209200

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website at iith.ac.in

Step 2: Read the ‘General Instructions’ carefully

Step 3: Complete the application form with all the required details

Step 4: Submit the form and save a copy of the same for future

Application completed in all respects must reach the Institute on or before 14.11.2018 at the following address-

The Registrar Indian Institute of Technology HyderabadKANDI 502 285, Sangareddy District, Telangana.