IIT Hyderabad Campus Placements 2018: ‘Demand at peak’ – From top offers to companies, check recruitment details

By: | Updated: December 24, 2018 6:49 PM

Speaking about the phase-I placements, acting faculty-in-charge of placements, IIT-Hyderabad, Amit Acharyya said, "I am happy to see the demand for IIT-H students of all levels, be it UG, PG or PhDs, are at its peak."

iit hyderabad placements 2018, iit hyderabad average salary, iit hyderabad average salary package, iit hyderabad mtech cse placements, iit hyderabad campus placements 2018Check what Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad said. (Photo from IIT H website)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad Monday said its students saw as many as 213 offers from 80 companies during the phase-I of campus placements for 2018-19.

In 2017-18, 191 students had been placed in 68 companies. A total of 418 students registered for the phase-I of placements held between December 1 and December 22, a press release said here.

The students have accepted 17 pre-placement offers from companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts and DeShaw, the release said. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recruited two students it said.

Speaking about the phase-I placements, acting faculty-in-charge of placements, IIT-Hyderabad, Amit Acharyya said, “I am happy to see the demand for IIT-H students of all levels, be it UG, PG or PhDs, are at its peak.” “Many Japanese companies have shown interest in our students and more than 10 Japanese companies visited the campus this year,” Acharyya.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. IIT Hyderabad Campus Placements 2018: ‘Demand at peak’ – From top offers to companies, check recruitment details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition