IIT Dhanbad Recruitment: New jobs announced; check how to apply

The last date to send the application form is July 29, 2018.

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has invited application for coaches, instructors for various profiles. The jobs are on a contract basis for 10 months, which can be extended according to the performance of the candidate. The job location will be Dhanbad.

The last date to send the application form is July 29, 2018

A candidate needs to fill the basic details in the application form with Aadhaar number.

1. Athletics Coach- 2

2. Basketball- 1

3. Cricket- 1

4. Football- 1

5. Badminton Coach- 1

6. Tennis Coach- 1

7. Table Tennis- 1

8. Hockey- 1

9. Squash- 1

10.Weight Lifting- 1

11.Volleyball- 1

12.Swimming- 2

13.Gym Instructor- 1

14.Yoga Instructor- 1

Minimum Qualification

(Serial no.1-12): At least one year diploma in Coaching from SAI, NSNIS or equivalent or Represented India in relevant sports/games at international level with certificate/license in Coaching from respective Federations/SAI or A medal winner 1st,2nd or 3rd position in State or University at national level with certificate/license in Coaching/Training from respective Federations/SAI or equivalent.

For Gym Instructor(Serial no. 13)–Graduation with minimum 2 years of experience in any gymnasium with bodybuilding background preferably having 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in State or University at the National level.

For Yoga Instructor (Serial no. 14)-At least one year PG diploma in Yogic Studies or equivalent with graduation and minimum 2 years of experience.

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria are required to send their application form with attested copy of documents and certificates. The last date to send the application form is July 29, 2018, by 5.30 PM.

The address to send the application is: Registrar, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad-826004.

Candidates can send their application by Speed post or Registered post or by Courier.

Download detailed notification here: file:///C:/Users/user/Desktop/iit-dhanbad-recruiting-16-sports-coach-posts.pdf