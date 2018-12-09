IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Applications invited for Institute of Eminence office at iitd.ac.in, check details

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) Office at iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) Office at iitd.ac.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now in order to do the same on or before December 20, 2018. The posts on offer is for Executive Assistant in the IoE office. Candidates who are selected will be hired for a time period of only year that can be extended upto a period of 5 years depending upon the performance of a candidate. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online application starts: December 5, 2018
Online application ends: December 20, 2018

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Post details-

Executive Assistant- 50 posts

General: 27
OBC: 13
SC: 7
ST: 3

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

– For the posts on offer, interested candidates need to have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognised institute.
– Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech) degree in any discipline with a minimum of 2 years of experience.
– The upper age limit for candidates should not exceed 45 years.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: How to apply-

– Candidates can visit the official website at iitd.ac.in to fill the online application form on or before December 20.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Selection process-

Candidates for the post in the Institute of Eminence office be will selected on the basis of a written test. Candidates will be shortlisted for a group discussion and personal interview only if they score more than 60 per cent marks.

