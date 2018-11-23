IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 103 posts – Apply at iitd.ac.in

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 8:02 PM

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018: Candidates with a maximum age of 30 years may apply.

iit delhi recruitment 2018, iit delhi non teaching recruitment 2018, iit delhi staff recruitment 2018,iit delhi, iit, iit delhi jobs, iit delhi jobs 2018, iit delhi recruitmentThe maximum age for the candidates must be 30.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has issued notification for recruitment of posts of senior laboratory assistant. Those wishing to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before December 10 at official website iitd.ac.in.

Candidates with the maximum age of 30 years may apply. Candidates may apply through online mode. Please note that link will continue to remain active till the above-said date.

Applicants will are advised to check IIT Delhi Senior Laboratory Assistant Notification 2018 details like eligibility criteria, age limit, selection procedure which are given below.

Dates to remember

Last date of application submission: December 10

Vacancy Details

Senior Laboratory Assistant – 103 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates may check the official notification for the same

Age Limit

The maximum age for the candidates must be 30. It is to be noted that age relaxation will be provided for reserved category candidates according to government rules.

How to apply

Those willing to apply may do so through the online mode till December 10. applicants may also take out a printout of the submitted online application for future use.

Earlier in September, IIT-Kharagpur had issued a notification to hire for posts of the junior executive, accounts officer, engineer, nurse among others. The last date for application submission was September 14. Applicants were asked to apply at the official website — iitkgp.ac.in.

Read also: Rise in pre-placement offers at IIT-Madras, 130 students get job in 2018-19 academic year

The notification had also asked candidates to send hard copies after filing online applications at, “Assistant Registrar (E-III), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur-721302, West Bengal, India”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 103 posts – Apply at iitd.ac.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition