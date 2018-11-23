IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 103 posts – Apply at iitd.ac.in

The maximum age for the candidates must be 30.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has issued notification for recruitment of posts of senior laboratory assistant. Those wishing to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before December 10 at official website iitd.ac.in.

Candidates with the maximum age of 30 years may apply. Candidates may apply through online mode. Please note that link will continue to remain active till the above-said date.

Applicants will are advised to check IIT Delhi Senior Laboratory Assistant Notification 2018 details like eligibility criteria, age limit, selection procedure which are given below.

Dates to remember

Last date of application submission: December 10

Vacancy Details

Senior Laboratory Assistant – 103 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates may check the official notification for the same

Age Limit

The maximum age for the candidates must be 30. It is to be noted that age relaxation will be provided for reserved category candidates according to government rules.

How to apply

Those willing to apply may do so through the online mode till December 10. applicants may also take out a printout of the submitted online application for future use.

Earlier in September, IIT-Kharagpur had issued a notification to hire for posts of the junior executive, accounts officer, engineer, nurse among others. The last date for application submission was September 14. Applicants were asked to apply at the official website — iitkgp.ac.in.

The notification had also asked candidates to send hard copies after filing online applications at, “Assistant Registrar (E-III), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur-721302, West Bengal, India”.