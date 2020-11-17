IIT Delhi invites application for the post of Junior Assistant, check number of posts, salary, selection process

All interested candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website of the institute iitd.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a recruitment notification inviting candidates for the post of Junior Assistant. The candidates who get through the selection process and take the job will get a monthly salary of Rs 70000, as per the recruitment notification. The total number of posts which have been advertised by the institute is 18. All interested candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website of the institute iitd.ac.in.

Eligibility

The upper age limit for applying for the advertised posts has been fixed at 27 by the institute. All candidates who are applying for the post must also have completed their Bachelor’s with aggregate marks of at least 55 percent. All candidates must also be proficient in various computer applications including Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint among others. Candidates have also been desired to have an experience of at least a year along with having a minimum typing speed of 35-40 words per minute in either English or Hindi.

Number of Posts

The total number of vacant posts is 18 out of which the maximum of 5 posts are reserved for the candidates belonging to the EWS quota, 2 for SC candidates, 3 for ST candidates, 4 for OBC candidates and a total of 4 posts which are open for all candidates under the General category. Candidates can apply for the job by going to the official website of the institute- iitd.ac.in. The candidates will also have to fill the application fee worth Rs 200 to successfully apply for the advertised posts.

Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates who can apply for the advertised posts is 27. However appropriate relaxation has been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and a computer based online test. The minimum marks to be considered for the merit list has been kept at 60 percent with adequate relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. The candidates will first need to qualify the written test and only those who qualify the written test will be called for the computer based online test. The final selected candidates list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by all the qualifying students.