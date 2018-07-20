IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced, check how to apply at iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay has issued notification for several posts.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has issued notification for as many as 12 posts for Senior Sports Officer, Sports Officer, Junior Mechanic, Junior Technician and Executive Officer. Interested candidates may apply on or before August 2. Candidates may apply on iitb.ac.in

Advertisement details:-

Last date to submit online application: August 2

Vacancy details

Sports Officer (Scale) at Gymkhana: 4 Posts

Junior Mechanic: 3 Posts

Senior Sports Officer (Scale-­A) at Gymkhana – 1 Post

Junior Technician – 1 Post

Junior Mechanic – 1 Post

Executive Officer at Publications and Public Relations – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Sports Officer: Candidates looking to apply for this post must have Master’s Degree in Sports Science Physical Education with at least 55 per cent marks along with 5 years of relevant experience in a level 10 post and above or equivalent. For candidates having PhD degree, his/her job experience of three years will be counted.

Sports Officer (Scale­I) at Gymkhana – The person applying for this post should have Master’s Degree in Physical Education / Sports Science with at least 55 percent marks with 6 years of experience in the relevant field. For candidates with PhD degree, job experience of three years will be counted.

Junior Mechanic – Those applying for this post must have a three-year Diploma in Engineering in any discipline with minimum experience of two years after the diploma OR ITI in any trade with experience of five years after receiving the ITI Certificate

Junior Mechanic – The person must have a three-­year Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering or an equivalent field with experience of two years after completing the diploma course.

Junior Technician – The person must have a three-­year Diploma in Civil Engineering with two- year experience in a relevant field.

Executive Officer – He/she must have PG degree in English or Journalism with 55 per cent marks with 3 years experience in a supervisory level position.

Age Limit

Senior Sports Officer – 50 Years

Sports Officer – 40 Years

Junior Mechanic – 27 Years

Junior Technician – 27 Years

Executive Officer – 40 Years

How to Apply:-

Candidates may apply online through www.iitb.ac.in/en/careers/staff­recruitment on or before August 2.

Application Fee:

Candidates applying for Senior Sports Officer/ Sports Officer will have to pay application fee of Rs 100. Those applying for Junior Mechanic/Junior Technician will have to pay Rs. 50, while those applying for the Executive Officer’s post will not have to pay any fee.