IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, salary up to Rs 1,12,400 – Check vacancy details at iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has announced vacancies for the post of Jr. Engineer and Technical Superintendent on the official website iitb.ac.in. The applications are invited for the eligible and interested candidates for on­line application for the regular positions. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 18 April 2018. As per the notification on the official website, all posts would be initially on a contract for 3 years’.

Candidates should satisfy themselves before applying that they possess the minimum essential qualifications and experience. Eligibility of a candidate for the post shall be considered as on date of closing online application interface. The more details about the requisite qualification, experience etc. are given below:

Name of the institute: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay)

Name of the posts: Jr. Engineer and Technical Superintendent

Total Posts: 4

• Jr. Engineer – 3 Posts

• Technical Superintendent – 1 Post

Official website: iitb.ac.in

Last Date of Application: 18 April 2018

IIT Bombay Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria

Jr. Engineer

• B.Tech /B.E. or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering with 1 year experience in Construction and Maintenance of Buildings, Roads, Water Supply, Drainage works, etc. OR,

• 3­year Diploma in Civil Engineering with relevant experience of six years after the diploma.

Technical Superintendent

• B.Tech /B.E. or equivalent degree in Civil/Mechanical Engineering with 1 year of relevant experience OR,

• 3­ year Diploma in Civil/Mechanical Engineering with relevant experience of six years after the diploma

Age Limit: 32 Years

Pay scale:

Technical Superintendent: Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Jr. Engineer: Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Selection Procedure for IIT Bombay Jobs

• Screening test /Trade test /Physical test and Computer proficiency test shall be conducted for shortlisting criteria as per the nature of the post.

• Final selection will be done on the basis of written test.

• A candidate is required to obtain 60% & more marks (55% for post reserved for SC/ST category) in the written test to be eligible for recruitment

How to Apply for IIT Bombay Project Jobs 2018

Step 1) Log on the official website – iitb.ac.in

Step 2) Click on the link “Careers” tab on the homepage

Step 3) Under the header “Job Vacancy List for Staff”, click on “Technical Superintendent and Jr. Engineer”

Step 4) Read the details of the posts

Step 5) Click on Online Application URL

Step 6) Fill the application form

Step 7) Pay the application fee

Step 8) Submit the details

Step 9) Download and take a print out of the form for the future purpose