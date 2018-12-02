IIT Bombay placements 2018: Microsoft offers whopping Rs 1 crore salary on first day

IIT Bombay Placement: The offer has been made by IT giant Microsoft for an international profile. (Reuters)

IIT Bombay placements 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay in the latest edition of its placement on Saturday witnessed a salary package being offered as high as Rs 1 crore on the Day 1 of its session. The offer has been made by IT giant Microsoft for an international profile. This US$ 164,000, or Rs 1.14 crore package offered by Microsoft is the highest salary that any students have been offered till now, according to a Hindustan Times report. However, if compared to the 2017 IIT Bombay placement session, this year 1 crore package is comparatively low than the US $ 214,000 offer made by a US based company.

During the Day 1 of the first day of the placement session, a total of 21 companies made offers to the students. Microsoft was one company that made both domestic and international offers. Among other companies that offered the highest number of domestic jobs was Strategy & Cairn, Qualcomm and BCG. Making its debut in the institute, Cohesity was among other companies like Optiver, Uber, Rubrik and NEC Japan that offered international roles.

Blackstone, a financial service firm offered the highest domestic offer of Rs 45 lakhs per annum. It is followed by analytical firm Worldquant, that offered Rs 42.87 LPA for a domestic role. Among top international recruiters stands NEC Japan that has offered a Rs 28.17 lakh per annum (458,300 Yen) package, according to the report.

If you think, that the package of US $ 164,000, or ₹1.14 crore is the highest package that Microsoft has offered at any IIT, then you are wrong. It is IIT Roorkee that received the largest offer among all others, i.e a Rs 1.5 crore salary. A total of 22 offers have been made at IIT Roorkee, out of which three are for international roles. Before the final placement session, Microsoft has made 9 Pre-placement offers to the IIT Roorkee students. The highest package offered by Microsoft for a domestic profile was Rs 47 LPA.