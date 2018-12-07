IIT-BHU Placement 2018: Three students receive whopping Rs 1.52 crore offer; Flipkart, OYO, Reliance Jio offer big roles

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 6:35 PM

IIT-BHU Placement 2018: In the latest edition of final placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University, three students were offered packages as high as Rs 1.52 crore.

IIT-BHU Placement 2018: In the latest edition of final placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University, three students were offered packages as high as Rs 1.52 crore ($214 thousand). This offer was made by a US-based company. According to a report in the Indian Express, apart from these three students, on December 4 another US company had offered a Rs 1.04 crore per annum package to a student during this ongoing placement session. The 2018-19 placement session commenced on December 1 across the various Indian Institute of Technology in the country.

Till date, 4 departments under IIT BHU have already recorded 100 per cent placement. These include- Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Department of Mathematical Sciences. Mentioned below are the number of students who have been offered jobs.

Computer Science- 79 (B.tech 63 and IDD 16)
Electrical Engineering- 106 (B.Tech 83 and IDD 23)
Electronics Engineering- 90 B Tech students
Department of Mathematical Sciences- 18 students of IDD

On December 4, 48 job offers were made by 11 companies to the students, wherein the minimum package stood at Rs 7.25 lakh, whereas the max package stood at Rs 12.50 lakh. These 11 were- Axtria, Indshine, Optum (SDE), Honeywell, Tata Communications, HCL, Tata Steel, IVP, ZS Associates, Novartis and Smart Cube.

Job offers as high as Rs 26 lakhs have been made by companies like OYO, Flipkart, Myntra BDA, Tesco, Citrix, SRIN, TCS, Paypal, Morgan Stanley and others. Companies that offered packages between Rs 8 to 20 lakh were- Synopsis, Elastic Run, Reliance Jio, Tata Steel, Fire Eye, Sapient, Veritas, Reliance Jio (SDE) and others.

