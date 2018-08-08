IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 42 posts – Here is how candidates can apply at iitbhilai.ac.in

Applicants have to pay Rs 100/-

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai (IIT Bhilai) has issued notification for non-teaching (Administrative and Technical) jobs. Those willing to apply may do so in the prescribed format on or before September 5. Candidates may apply at iitbhilai.ac.in.

Important Date

Starting date to apply online: Candidates may start applying from August 8 from 10:00 AM

Last Date for Online Application: The last date to apply is 5 September 5 till 05:00 PM

Vacancy Details

Total number of vacant posts: 42

Assistant – 7 Posts

Deputy Registrar – 1 Post

Assistant Registrar – 3 Posts

Registrar (on contract) – 1 Post

Superintendent (Technical) – 3 Posts

Junior Superintendent – 4 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer – 3 Posts

Executive Engineer – 1 Post

Junior Assistant – 3 Posts

Junior Superintendent (Technical) – 5 Posts

Senior Computer Engineer – 2 Posts

Required qualification:

Registrar (on contract): Those looking to apply for this job must have Master’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent of ‘B’ in the seven-point scale of UGC as also 15 years of experience

Deputy Registrar: The person must have Master’s Degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the seven-point scale of UGC with 5 years of job experience as Assistant Registrar

Assistant Registrar: He/she must have Master’s degree with the minimum of 55 per cent marks or its equivalent Grade ‘B’ in the 7 point scale of UGC from any University /Institute recognised by the government with eight years of experience.

Executive Engineer: The person must have earned BTech / BE degree or equivalent degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade point average with experience of six years after the qualifying degree OR M.Tech / ME or equivalent degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering with at least 55 percent marks with experience of four years after obtaining the degree.

Assistant Executive Engineer: Candidates must have BE/ BTech or equivalent degree in the field of Electrical/ Civil with at least 55 percent marks in the qualifying degree from any recognised University/ Institute with three years of relevant experience OR MTech / ME or equivalent degree in Electrical/ Civil with at least 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institute with minimum of 1 year of experience

Senior Computer Engineer: He/she must have BTech/ BE in Computer Science and Engineering or in Information Technology (IT) or in ECE or Master degree in Computer Application with AT LEAST 55% marks or equivalent grade point average with experience of at least six years after the qualifying degree OR MTech / ME in Computer Science and Engineering or in IT or in ECE with at least 55 percent marks or equivalent grade point average with experience of minimum of four years after the qualifying degree.

Junior Superintendent (Technical): The person must have Master Degree in Computer Science/Science/IT or Bachelor’s Degree (four years) in Engineering or equal qualification in respective field with at least 55 percent marks in the qualifying degree from any recognised University/ Institute OR graduation Degree in Science or equivalent in required field with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree from any recognized University/ Institute with minimum of two year of experience OR three years Diploma in Applied Science/Engineering or equivalent in appropriate field (after 10+2) with at least 55 percent marks in the qualifying degree from any recognised University/ Institute with two year of experience.

Junior Superintendent: The person must have a Master’s degree with minimum experience of three years Or Bachelor’s degree with nine years of relevant experience.

Superintendent (Technical): The person must have Master Degree in Technology or Engineering or similar qualification in respective field with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised University/ Institute with minimum of one year of relevant experience OR Master Degree in Science/Computer Science/Computer Applications/IT or equivalent qualification in respective field with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree from any recognized University/ Institute with three year relevant experience OR the person must have BE/BTech with at least 55% marks and 3 years of experience OR graduation degree in Science or equivalent in related field with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with six years’ of relevant experience OR Three years Diploma in Applied Science/Engineering or equivalent in appropriate field (after 10+2) with at least 55% marks with six year of relevant experience

Assistant: The candidate must have master’s degree from any recognised university with the minimum of 55% marks OR Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised university with at least 55% marks and minimum three years job experience as Junior Assistant or equivalent

Junior Assistant: The person must have a graduation degree from recognised university with the minimum of 55% marks.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online only at www.iitbhilai.ac.in. from August 8 to September 5.

Application Fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 100/-