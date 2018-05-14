IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced; here is how candidates can apply at recruitment.iiserb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) has issued notifications for recruitment of Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates can apply for jobs at recruitment.iiserb.ac.in on or before May 17.
Number of vacancies: 13
Assistant Registrar: 02 Posts
Hindi Officer/Assistant Registrar (Rajbhasha): 01 Post
Executive Engineer (Civil): 02 Posts
Technical Superintendent (IT & Networking): 01 Post
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 01 Post
Medical Officer: 01 Post
Scientific Superintendent (Chemistry): 01 Post
Senior Hindi Translator/Superintendent: 01 Post
Junior Assistant (MS): 01 Post
Lab Assistant: 01 Post
Junior Superintendent: 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Qualification and Experience:
Executive Engineer (Civil): Candidates applying for this job must have done Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Engineering (Civil) from any recognised University or Institute. The person also must have a minimum of 8 years experience
Assistant Registrar: The person must have Masters’ degree in any discipline with minimum of 55 percent marks with 5 years of working experience.
Technical Superintendent (IT & Networking): Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in CS or EE or IT with at least 60 percent marks or equivalent grade OR MCA/MSc (CS or IT) with at least 55 percent marks and 4 years of experience
Medical Officer: Candidates applying for this posts must have MBBS Degree with 5 years of working experience
Assistant Engineer (Civil): The person must have bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering with 55 percent marks with 4 years of experience
Scientific Superintendent (Chemistry): He/she should have Master’s Degree in relevant field with a minimum of 55 percent marks or its equivalent grade and 4 years of relevant experience in any Central or State Government. I
Junor Superintendent: The candidate must have Master’s Degree with at least 50 percent marks with 3 years working experience
Junior Assistant (MS): The person must have Bachelor’s Degree with 50 percent of marks and at least 1 year experience in office practices.
Lab Assistant: The person must have Bachelor’s Degree in Science with at least 50 percent of marks and 1 year experience in handling of Laboratory.
How to apply:-
Candidates may apply for posts through official website https://recruitment.iiserb.ac.in/IISERB on or before May 17.