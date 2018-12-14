IISc Bangalore post doctoral program fellowship: Get monthly package of Rs 1 Lakh – Here is how to apply

IISc Bangalore now offers Raman Post-Docs fellowship program.

IISc Bangalore post doctoral program fellowship: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore recently invited candidates to apply for a two-year fellowship. IISc Bangalore has taken this step after being recognised as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India earlier this year. As a part of this IoE initiative, the institute has created a highly selected Post-Doc program that has been named as the ‘Raman Post-Docs’ with up to 50 positions. This fellowship is for all types of candidates including- foreign nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India. Candidates can take note of the below-mentioned details and then apply accordingly.

IISc Bangalore: Raman Post-Docs program duration:-

The Raman Post-Docs program is a fellowship that is being extended to the candidates for a duration of 2 years. Candidates need to note that the time period for the same may be extended by a period of 1 more year.

Raman Post-Docs program: Eligibility-

1. PhD with First Class or equivalent grades in the preceding degree and a good academic record throughout

2. Age limit: Less than 32 years of age

Raman Post-Docs program monthly package:

Once selected, candidates will be eligible to receive a consolidated monthly package of Rs. 1 Lakh. In addition to this, the candidates will also receive a research grant of Rs 8 Lakhs per year.

Raman Post-Docs program: Departments/Centres on offer-

1. Biological Sciences

2. Physical and Mathematical Sciences

3. Chemical Sciences

4. Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Sciences (EECS)

5. Interdisciplinary Research

6. Mechanical Sciences

7. Other Interdisciplinary Centres

How to apply for Raman Post-Docs program:

According to the advertisement released by the Institute on its official website, interested candidates should contact the faculty member ‘who is willing to host the candidate.’ As a part of the application package, the candidate is required to get a consent letter or consent email from the respective faculty member. Once this has been done, they will be required to fill up the PDF application form and upload the required documents.

List of required documents is as follows-

1. Proposed research plan (up to 500 words)

2. Curriculum Vitae with a list of all publications

3. PDF files of at least two and up to five important publications

4. Consent letter or email from a faculty member

5. Any other relevant information the applicant may like to furnish

Once the above has been completed, candidates are required to save the filled out PDF file and them make one single file along with all the required details. Then email this one single PDF file to the Registrar, Indian Institute of Science at the email address: registrar@iisc.ac.in. Send the same copy to the chair of the Department/Centre in which the candidate would like to work and to the faculty member who is willing to host the candidate.