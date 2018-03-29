IIM Vishakhapatnam Placements 2018: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds 100% record

Naidu, who was attending the second convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Vishakhapatnam also presented certificates and medals to 45 students. (Website)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Vishakhapatnam for getting hundred percent placements for the students for the second year running. Naidu, who was attending the second convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Vishakhapatnam also presented certificates and medals to 45 students. Speaking at the convocation, he said, “Visakhapatnam is a wonderful logistic hub and a beautiful tourist spot. We are conducting international festivals here”.

He added, “Management courses were not of much significance 20 years ago but today the same courses have gained considerable importance. Students should acquire leadership qualities by the time they graduate. Such qualities are greatly needed to excel in any profession”.

Giving the examples of Satya Nadella and Indra Nooyi, he said “many Indians are leading many big corporations all over the world. Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Indra Nooyi are just some examples. Satya Nadella was born in Andhra Pradesh and today he is the CEO of Microsoft, it is a matter of pride for the state.”

He exhorted the students to use their knowledge to not only move ahead in their careers but to do good to the society at large. He also said, “Always let ethics guide you in the pursuit of your goals because success achieved without ethics is hollow”.

He concluded by saying that “there was a need to bring more and more women into the workforce if our society and country are to progress”. IIM Visakhapatnam Chairman Manohar Bhatia lauded Naidu for making Vizag a clean city.

He said that “IIM Vizag has recorded better progress than many other IIMs. He said, “that various types of courses are being offered to the students and existing courses being updated according to the changing needs of the industry, which shows our ability to adapt to the changing requirements of the marketplace”.