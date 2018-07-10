IIM Sambalpur Placements 2018: Check the highest salary package

The institute performed well in the placement drive with the average salary offered to students was Rs 10.55 lakh per annum (LPA).

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur recently announced the completion of final placements of its second batch. The institute performed well in the placement drive with the average salary offered to students was Rs 10.55 lakh per annum (LPA). The highest package was offered of Rs 60.74 LPA. The institute was established in 2015.

The placement season saw recruiters from various industries. The list includes past recruiters such as Tata Trusts, SBI, Infosys, Birla Sun Life, HDFC Bank, and new recruiters such as JSL, Vedanta, Motilal Oswal, Kia Motors, Deloitte, L & T Infotech and many more.

Forty-two students received a total of forty-three offers from twenty-seven companies.

Significantly, this year also marks the first international placement offer with an impressive package of Rs 60.74 LPA, making it a remarkable achievement for an institution in its third year of operation.

The average packages were offered at Rs 10.55 LPA, while the median packages stood at Rs 9 LPA.

The top 25 percent quartile average package was Rs 16.18 LPA.

Students were recruited for sectors like analytics, automobile, BFSI, consultancy, E-Commerce, FMCG, IT, mining and metal etc. The students went for profiles like analyst, finance, general management, HR, operations, sales and marketing, strategy and consulting.

As far as the profile of the students is concerned, out of the total 45 students, 26 were freshers and 19 have some experience ranging from less than a year to three or more years.

Majority of the students have science and technology background expect for seven students.

There were seven females students in the batch. Forty two students sat for the placements and three opted out.

Recently, the Odisha-based institute has planned the development of two clusters of smart villages in the state to accelerate economic and social development.

The IIMs are country’s premier business schools established by the government of India.