IIM Placements 2021: Consulting, e-commerce firms offer upto Rs 27 lakh at IIM Calcutta, IIM Nagpur

IIM Calcutta and IIM Nagpur have successfully concluded their annual placement cycle, placing all MBA students of the current batch in top companies and multinationals. Management students from IIMs, which are considered the finest Management institutions of the country, get placed in world’s top companies with skyrocketing packages and perks year on year.

Continuing this trend, 100 per cent students from IIM Calcutta as well as IIM Nagpur have got placed in companies working in diverse fields. A total of 520 job offers were made to a total of 467 students at IIM Calcutta with a whopping average and median salaries of Rs 29 lakh and Rs 27 lakh respectively, as per the information provided by the institute.

The major sectors which picked up the students at IIM Calcutta were Consulting, Software services and E-commerce companies with Consulting firms topping the chart with offering the highest job offers(32 percent). E-commerce companies and software service giants were the close second as they hired 24 percent of the students from the campus.

Some of the most famous brands that have hired from the campus include Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, Amazon, Paytm and Flipkart among others. Another major sector which laid up job offers for the bright management students was the investment banking sector which hired 19 percent of the students.

Prof Anju Seth, who is the director of IIM Calcutta was quoted as saying that achieving cent percent placements amidst the Coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the value of IIM Calcutta.

Walking on the footsteps of decades old established IIMs, newly formed IIM Nagpur also achieved 100 percent placements this year. The average and median package offered to the students at the campus was Rs 13.2 lakh and Rs 13 lakh respectively.

The consulting sector dominated in hiring the most of the students at IIM Nagpur as well and hired a total of 31.9 percent students. About 20 percent of the students were picked up by e-commerce, manufacturing and ed-tech companies. Prominent employers which hired the students from the IIM Nagpur campus include Accenture, Deloitte, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Power, L&T InfoTech, HCL, among others.