IIM Lucknow placements 2019: 100% in 3 days! Amazon, Flipkart among top recruiters

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 4:09 PM

IIM Lucknow Final Placements 2019: Record 100% placement within 3 days! Amazon, Flipkart, Airtel and Samsung among top recruiters at Indian Institute of Management Lucknow.

IIM, IIm Lucknow, iim jobs, iim lucknow noida campus, iim lucknow ranking, iim lucknow placements 2018, iim lucknow placements package, iim lucknow placements average salary, iim lucknow placements salary, jobs newsIIM Lucknow Final Placements 2019!

IIM Lucknow placements 2019: The graduating batch of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has struck gold at the latest edition of final placements, with all students placed within three days. This means that the institute managed to place 460 students of its 33rd batch (2017-19) in a record time of 3 days, as per information shared by the institute. This year, IIM Lucknow saw the participation of some of the top domestic and international recruiters. A total of 147 companies visited the campus for placements this year. E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart were also among the companies that visited the varsity.

The names of some of the companies that participated in the final placements this year at IIM Lucknow were Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Hindustan Unilever, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co, MasterCard Advisors, JP Morgan Chase, McKinsey and Company and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Apart from Flipkart and Amazon, Deloitte and Accenture were among the recruiters from different sectors.

Companies that participated in the process for the first time at IIM Lucknow were Xiaomi, Ola, Bain & Company, IQVIA, Optum, Udaan and others. International profiles were offered to the students by IQVIA, Artefact and Splash (Landmark Group).

Mentioned below are the names of participating companies according to their different sectors-

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector- A total of 81 offers were made to the students from this sector. It included companies like- ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Axis Capital, Avendus Capital, Kotak Bank, Citibank and others.

FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sector- A total of 70 offers were made by these sectors. It included names like Samsung, Puma, P&G, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Pepsi and Star TV.

