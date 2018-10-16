IIM Kozhikode Placement 2018: Student bags whopping Rs 38.5 lakh salary, average package at Rs 17.8 lakh

IIM Kozhikode Placement 2018: Top companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries were among the 178 recruiters that participated in this year. (Photo: iimk.ac.in)

IIM Kozhikode Placement 2018: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode recently concluded its final placement for the 2016-18 session. A total of 382 students participated in the placement process in which the male to female ratio was 73:27. Top companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries were among the 178 recruiters that participated in this year’s placement process. This year, the institute saw an increase in both the number of recruiters and the average salary that was offered to the students. While only 112 companies participated in the 2017 process, the number increased to 178 this year.

The average salary that has been offered to the students this year stands at a whopping Rs 17.8 lakh, while the highest domestic salary stands at Rs 38.5 lakh. The average salary offered to the top 50% of the 2019 batch also saw an upward trend this year. While it was Rs 20.1 lakh per annum in 2017, it rose to Rs 21.0 LPA in 2018.

Students also received some major offers from international companies which offered them packages as high as Rs 52.1 lakh. These offers were made by big names like Tolaram Group and Arthur D Little. Notably, 59 companies which participated this year in the IIM Kozhikode Final placement were Fortune 500.

Consulting Firms like the Big Four – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC along with Boston Consulting Group, Arthur D. Little, United Health Group offered an average package of Rs 17.4 LPA. Finance sector companies like JP Morgan Chase & Company, Goldman Sachs took part in the process along with investment banking giants like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank to offer packages as high as Rs 29 LPA.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Airtel, RPG and Saint Gobain were among other conglomerates that offered students an average salary of Rs 18.7 LPA for General Management roles.

Microsoft, American Express, others were among the IT sector companies that offered CTCs as high as Rs 15. 9 Lakh. Sales and Marketing roles with an average salary of Rs 17.2 LPA was offered by companies like HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung and others. Amazon, Larsen & Toubro, others offered operations roles with an average package of Rs 18.5 LPA.