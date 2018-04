IIM Indore Placements 2018: A student gets salary package of whopping Rs 63.45 lakh

According to the spokesman, a bulk of 27 per cent, offers came for placements in the finance sector, followed by, “24 per cent in the consulting and strategy sector.” (Twitter)

An IIM-Indore student has been, offered an annual package of Rs 63.45 lakh to work abroad, which is the highest during the final placement this year. “The package was offered by a foreign firm for a job, abroad, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) spokesman”, said today without disclosing the name of the candidate and, the company.”The highest package offered for a placement in the, “country stood at Rs 33.04 lakh”, “he said.

The average annual package offered to the IIM students, “this year was Rs 18.17 lakh”, which is 12 per cent more than, “the previous year.”More than 200 foreign and domestic companies have, IIM-I, “he said.

According to the spokesman, a bulk of 27 per cent, offers came for placements in the finance sector, followed by, “24 per cent in the consulting and strategy sector.” “A total of 624 students including 443 of the, post-graduate programme (PGP), 113 of the Integrated Programme, in Management (IPM), and 68 of the PGP programme on Mumbai, campus took part in the placement, he added.