IIM announces CAT 2018 date: Registrations to begin from August 8

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be held on November 25, with registrations opening on August 8.

An IIM (Calcutta) statement said CAT 2018 will be conducted in two sessions at test centres spread across 147 cities. The last date for registrations is September 19.

Candidates will be given the option to select four test cities in order of preference, and the cities and centres will be assigned after September 19, Convenor-CAT 2018, Prof Sumanta Basu was quoted as saying in the statement.

The authorities will do their best to assign candidates their first-preferred city, it said.

“In case that is not possible, the candidates will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. And in the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted an alternative city,” Basu said.

However, the examinees will not be able to select the session, as it will be assigned randomly.

After submission of applications, candidates will be allowed to download their admit card from October 24 onwards, till the date of the test.

There will be three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability, the statement said.

A tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 17.