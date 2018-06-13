IIIT Delhi Placements 2018: Check the highest salary package

IIIT Delhi is known for its computer and electronics discipline. (IE)

IIIT Delhi is known for its computer and electronics discipline and the institution registered an impressive placement percentage in its varied B.Tech and M.Tech courses. M.Tech CB and M.Tech CSE registered a 100 per cent placement record while B.Tech CSE, B.Tech ECE and M.Tech ECE registered 94 per cent, 89 per cent and 84 per cent respectively, NDTV reported. A student from B.Tech bagged an overseas package of Rs 71 lakhs. The campus hosted a total of 106 companies offering full time and internship roles. Continuing the institute trend of competent packages an average salary package Rs. 14.78 Lacs, the report added.

The highest package for an Indian placement was Rs 40 lakhs for B.Tech and Rs 22 lakh for M.Tech. This placement season, a total of 446 offers were made at the institute, which comprises of 235 full-time job offers and 211 intern offers.

Amongst the full-time job offers, 150 A+ offer with CTC=> Rs 10 lakhs and 85 A offers with CTC ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs. The companies which emerged as the biggest recruiter for 2018 season was Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs. Some other companies who emerged as the biggest recruiters were Tower Research, Teradata, Dynamic Technology, Scry Analytics, and Telstra.

Also, companies like Amazon, IBM Research, Adobe, Microsoft, Myntra, Direct I, Math works, SanDisk, ST Micro Electronics and NXP Semiconductors etc continues to be the top recruiters at IIT-D.

Interestingly, the internship offers at IIIT-D also an unexpected rise in both average stipend and number of companies participating. With the highest stipend ranked at Rs. 1 Lakh per month, the average stipend offered was at Rs. 25K per month.

Out of the total 211 internships offered at the campus, 122 were offered to the final year students while 89 were offered to the pre-final year students.

Professor Pankaj Jalote, Director IIIT-D congratulated the students on their achievements and said: “It’s a proud moment for IIIT-D to see the graduating batch excel not just in academics but in the professional front, too.” “These are the future engineers of tomorrow who will take forward the institute’s idea to develop the world with the IT solutions in the most sustainable and responsible ways. I wish them all the good luck as they embark on a new journey of life,” he added.