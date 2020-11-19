  • MORE MARKET STATS

IGNOU recruitment 2020: University invites applications for 22 posts with salary upto Rs 1,77,500 — check eligibility

November 19, 2020 10:15 PM

As per the recommendations of the 7th pay commission selected candidates will be paid an emolument Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500.

Eligible candidates who are interested can apply online via its website ignou.ac. (Image source: IE)

IGNOU recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of assistant registrar and security officer. Eligible candidates who are interested can apply online via its website ignou.ac. They can submit prescribed online application forms on or before December 10. There are 22 vacancies, out of which 21 are for the assistant registrar posts and the remaining one is for the post of a security officer.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the candidates applying for the assistant registrar post should have a Master’s degree in any discipline with minimum 55 per cent marks. Similarly, those who are applying for the security officer post must be released Short Service Commissioned Officer and have a Master’s degree in any field.

The upper age limit of the candidates for both the posts is 42 years as on November 15, 2020. As per the recommendations of the 7th pay commission selected candidates will be paid an emolument Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500.

As the last date for the online application is December 10, 2020, candidates need to submit their forms online on or before December 10. According to reports, the process of application submission will begin on November 23 on the official website of IGNOU.

Meanwhile, the educational institute has declared the dates for the December term-end (TEE) examination. December 2020 TEE exam will be conducted in the first week of February next year. IGNOU has extended the last date for online submission of forms. Candidates now have time to apply till December 15.

Candidates now have time to submit their projects/ internship/ field-work journals through online/ offline mode up to December 15.

