IGNOU Placements 2018: This is the sector which hired most of the students

Graduate and Post Graduate students in IGNOU participated in the placement drive organised by the university where 150 students got successfully placed in various firms. The students who got placed were mostly hired from the banking sector and have been offered the position of Business Development Executive.

The event was organised by IGNOU’s campus placement cell which was held on 9th October 2018 at the B.R. Ambedkar convention centre. IGNOU had announced that students who were in the Post Graduate programme or the Graduate program were eligible to participate in the event. For their interview the students were asked to bring their resume along with their address proof, id proof and passport sized photographs.

The people who have been hired will be required to join their respective companies straight away as the openings are urgent.

IGNOU was established back in 1985 and as of now it offers 226 academic courses and has 21 schools with 67 regional centres. IGNOU was originally founded to make sure that the people of the country get access to education and IGNOU offered distance and open education to all its students. IGNOU had also launched the virtual campus in 1999 which helped in students getting access to courses on computer and information services with the help of the internet.

In India, 20% of the students who pursue higher education are enrolled with the university.