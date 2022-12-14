IGNOU invites applications for recruitment of Public Relations Officer; Eligibility criteria, other details inside

IGNOU PRO Recruitment 2022: Journalism post-graduates looking for a job change, here is an opening for you. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for the posts of Public Relations Officers (PRO) under the (UR) category. Candidates interested in the position can log on to the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in with their username and password.

IGNOU PRO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria and pay band

Candidates should have a post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade, preferably in Journalism.

Candidate should have at least eight years experience in Public Relations Works on a scale of pay not less than Rs.15600-39100 (PB-3, GP-5400) preferably in a University or Institutions of Higher Education.

The notification mentions that preference will be given to candidates with experience in distance education institutions.

The upper age limit of candidates as mentioned is 52 years as of 12th, January 2023 i.e. last date for filing an application.

Pay Matrix for PRO is (78,800- 2,09,200) Level 12 of 7th Central Pay Commission.

IGNOU PRO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Click on the link for PRO vacancy i.e. “IGNOU Invites Applications for the post of Public Relations Officer’’ blinking on the home page

Click on the provided link on the redirected page.

Log in through your username and password

Provide all necessary details and generate a payment link

Save and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

IGNOU PRO Recruitment: Important dates

The registration for the PRO vacancy started on December 12, Monday and interested candidates will have a month’s time i.e. January 12, 2023, to apply for these posts. The last date of receipt of the print copy of the duly filled-in Application Form along with the self-attested testimonials is 22nd January 2022.