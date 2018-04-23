IGNOU Campus Placement Drive is here; from date to venue to companies, all you need to know

The placement drive will be organised on Wednesday.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC) will organise Campus Placement Drive on April 25 in coordination with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR. The placement drive will be organised on Wednesday, at 10 AM at the university campus in the national capital.

The university is organising this drive alongside TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for posts of Relationship Manager. Those who are doing their final Semester/Year B.Com, BA, BTS, BCA and those studying MCA, M.Com, MPA, MEG, and MTM in the university are eligible to take part in the event.

“The students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and 2 passport size photographs, and mark sheets and certificates of X, XII & graduation at the time of the interview,” a statement by IGNOU said.

The statement also said that name of the selected or shortlisted candidate will be announced at the end of the day.

Earlier this month, the university announced the last date for re-registration for Bachelors, Master Degree and PG Diplomas courses for the July 2018. The candidates have been asked to apply for the same by May 31 on the website – ignou.ac.in or onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr.

Those students who have enrolled in postgraduate/undergraduate programmes of two-three year duration may re-register for the respective programmes. They can also re-register for the next semester/ semester of programme irrespective of whether they submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end exam of the earlier semester.