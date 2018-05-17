IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2018 is here – Check date, time, venue and other important details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a Campus Placement Drive for the students.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a Campus Placement Drive for the students. The Campus Placement Cell of IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi NCR is organising a Campus Placement Drive on May 18, 2018, Friday. The recruitment process will begin from 10.00 am onward at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110 068. Companies like Aegis Services Pvt. Ltd., Aviva India, and Quikr.com, will take part in the drive, IGNOU said in a statement.

Students pursuing graduation and select postgraduate programmes courses in IGNOU are eligible to participate in the drive. IGNOU in the statement has informed that the students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and passport size photograph at the time of interview.

More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

Recruitment venue: Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110 068

Timing: 10.00 am onward

Email id: gethiredservicesindia@gmail.com

Contact number: 011-66083481

Documents required:

• Photocopies of resume (having IGNOU enrolment no)

• ID proof

• Address proof

• Passport size photograph

According to the statement, the students have to join immediately as these are urgent openings. The statement also mentioned that the list of selected or shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. Candidates can send their profiles at the above-mentioned Email address. A brief introductory session of the companies highlighting company profile, job requirements, CTC etc. will be conducted before the placement drive.