IFS 2019 admit card released! Check how to download

IFS 2019 admit card released!

Indian Forest Service Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the mains examination of Indian Forest Service on November 8, 2019.

Those who have cracked the prelims exam can download the mains exam hall tickets with centres of examination mention in it, from the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

IFS Exam Date

The examination for the mains paper will be conducted on December 1 to 8, 2019 in two shifts — one from 9 am to 12 pm and the one in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The notification for Forest service was released on February 19, 2019. And the prelims exam was held on June 2, 2019, in various centres across the country. The exam is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies in the service.

The candidates will have to appear for 16 papers in the mains exam, which includes general English, general knowledge, Maths, Statistics, physics, zoology, Chemistry, Geology, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, veterinary science, Forestry, and Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Botany.

Indian Forest Service admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC — upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification reading “e-Admit Card for Various examinations”

Step 3: In the next page, go to the relevant link for Forest Service recruitment

Step 4: Follow the instructions then log in with Registration ID or roll number

Step 5: Download your admit card

Step 6: Take a print out for the examination

IFS Exam details

Candidates should bring the print out of the admit card, along with an original Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. They need to carry the ID card and the admit card in each session, to secure admission in the Examination Hall. They also need to enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the examination starts, as it would be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled time and no mobile phones, gadget any other electronic item is allowed inside the exam centre.