IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 650 Assistant Manager Grade A posts

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Vacancy for 650 Grade A Posts: IDBI Bank has opened applications for assistant manager posts and has invited applications from eligible candidates. Candidates who fit the eligibility criteria for the role will need to apply through the bank’s official website.

IDBI Bank, promoted by Life Insurance Corporation of India, has sought applications to fill 650 posts in its Grade A scale for assistant managers. The last date for online application, which opened on Tuesday, is August 22. The applicants will also have to sit for an online test that has been scheduled for September 4 at all centres.

The bank has invited applications from candidates for its One-Year Postgraduate Diploma Course in Banking and Finance that will include nine months of classroom teaching on campus and a three-month internship programme at an IDBI Bank branch. Upon completion, the candidates will be awarded a certificate and inducted into IDBI Bank in an Assistant Manager Grade A position. However, that would also depend on the candidate fulfilling all eligibility criteria.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Graduates from any recognised university with a minimum score of 60% (55% in the case for SC/ST/PWD candidates) can apply for the position. The candidates’ age limit has been set between 21 and 28 years.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Application Fees

IDBI Bank has set an application fee of Rs 200 for candidates in the SC/ST/PWD category and Rs 1,000 for all other categories. The candidate also has to bear any bank transaction charge or convenience charge for online payment of fees or postal charges.

The lender’s standalone net profit recorded a 318-per cent on-year surge to Rs 603 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal. It had posted a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank’s net profit skyrocketed on the back of robust net interest income and other income growth.