IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for vacancies at 20 executive posts – details direct link at www idbibank in

IDBI Bank recruitment notification

IDBI Recruitment Notification 2021 for 920 Executive Posts: The IDBI Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of 920 executives on a contract basis for different branches and offices of the bank. The recruitment process will be conducted strictly on the basis of open competition, said the notification. The online application process began on August 4 and the last date to apply is August 18, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can look for the detailed notification on the official website idbibank.in and apply. The contract will be in place for a year with the possibility of a two-year extension based on satisfactory performance, availability of vacancies, and fulfillment of required e-learning certifications. Online examination will be conducted on September 5.

IDBI recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive will fill 920 vacancies of the executives in the IDBI.

IDBI recruitment: Educational qualification

A candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55% (50% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognised university. The percentage marks shall be arrived at by dividing the total marks obtained by the candidate in all the subjects in all semester (s)/ year (s) by aggregate maximum marks in all the subjects irrespective of honours/optional/ additional optional subject if any.

IDBI recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 20 to 25 years. The cut-off date for eligibility criteria (Age & Qualification )

IDBI recruitment: Consolidated remuneration

According to the notification, it is Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year, Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year, and Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service. The appointee shall not be entitled to any superannuation benefits whatsoever. Also, the appointee shall not be entitled to any gratuity and provident fund benefits. However, the Executives would be covered under IBLNPS Rules, 2011. The contractual period of service. would not be counted for any superannuation/ terminal benefits, in case, the appointee is considered for appointment in the services of IDBI Bank as a regular full-time employee at a later stage.

IDBI Recruitment: Important Dates

Online Registration: August 04, 2021 to August 18, 2021

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: Latest by August 18

Date of Online Test at all centers: September 05, 2021