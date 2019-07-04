IDBI Bank Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for these posts extended – how to apply

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2019: Candidates will be selected through the process of written exam

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2019: Candidates who are yet to apply for assistant manager post at the IDBI have good news. Those who are still waiting to apply have got more time as the bank has extended the last date to July 7 from the previous July 3.

The bank had earlier invited applications to fill 600 vacant positions for the post of Assistant Manager. Those who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online. Candidates will be selected through the process of written exam which is scheduled for July 21.

Those looking to apply may check eligibility criteria, selection process and other details about the post by going through the official notification.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager – 600 positions

Educational Qualification: Those looking to apply must at least be graduate from any discipline from a university recognised by the government.

Age Limit: While the minimum age required s 21, the maximu asked age is 28 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms

Selection procedure

The selection process have Online Test. It will be followed by an interview of those who qualify the online test.

How to apply

Candidates may apply through online mode . They may also take ou a printout for future reference.

Application Fee

Others: Rs. 700/-

SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 150/-

Earlier in March, the bank invited applications for managerial level posts. The bank was looking to fill up as many as 40 vacancies arthrough recruitment process. The application process began from March 26 and concluded on April 8, 2019. Interested candidates were asked apply at the official website, idbi.com.

As per the notification, candidates were required to undergo group discussion (GD), personal interview (PI) and document verification to be eligible for the job.