IDBI Bank Recruitment 2019: 61 vacancies, Check how to apply

IDBI Bank Recruitment: IDBI Bank has invited applications for the vacancies in the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The online application process will start from today, November 28, 2019, and will continue till December 12, 2019. The interested candidates should apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank – idbibank.in.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

The total number of vacant posts is 61.

DGM (Grade D): 2

AGM (Grade C): 5

Manager ( Grade B): 54

Agriculture Officer: 40 posts

Faculty Behavioural Sciences: 1 post

Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker): 14 posts

Fraud Risk Management (Investigator Checker): 5 posts

Transaction Monitoring Team (Head): 1

IDBI Recruitment: Important dates:

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee Online: November 28, 2019

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee: December 12, 2019

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at — idbibank.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the notification reading ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers – 2019’

Step 4: Log in with existing Registration Number and Password, if you do not have one register yourself first

Step 5: Fill in the form with relevant details and take a print out of the form for future reference.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the posts of Agriculture Officer, Fraud Risk Management – Fraud Analyst (Maker) should be within 25 to 35 years of age. Those applying for Faculty – Behavioural Sciences and Transaction Monitoring Team (Head) should be within 35 to 45 years of age. The Fraud Risk Management – Investigator (Checker) should be within 28 to 40 years of age.

IDBI SO: Academic Qualification:

Agriculture Officer: Graduate Degree with at least 60% marks in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Science, Fisheries or Dairy Technology & Animal Husbandry from ICAR recognized agricultural university. However, preference will be given to candidates having Post Graduation degree.

Fraud Risk Management – Fraud Analyst (Maker), Fraud Risk Management – Investigator (Checker): Graduate in Commerce with minimum of 60% marks, with 4 years of post-qualification working experience.

Faculty – Behavioural Sciences: Postgraduate in Psychology or relevant behaviour sciences/MBA in Human Resource Management and 10 years of Industry experience.

Transaction Monitoring Team – Head: CA/ MBA/ Graduation with Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) with Overall banking experience of at least 10 years.