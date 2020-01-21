ICSI Foundation Result 2019: Date and time announced! check details

ICSI Foundation Examination Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the dates in an official notification issued by them.

ICSI Foundation Examination Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is set to announce the result for the CS Foundation exam during this week. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the dates in an official notification. It is important for all candidates to know that the ICSI CS Foundation results will be out on January 25, 2020.

According to the official notification, the results for the CS Foundation exam will be announced at 11:00 AM on the said date. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in December 2019 can log on to icsi.edu. to check their results.

ICSI Foundation Examination Result 2019: Here is how you can check

Step 1: Candidates will have to log on to the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Step 2: After logging on, candidates will have to select the ‘Students’ tab visible on the top bar.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to select the ‘Examination’ option from the list.

Step 4: Following this, candidates will be able to see a link which will allow them to download their result.

Step 5: After clicking the link candidates will be asked to go to the login page on the website.

Step 6: Candidates will have to fill their details and then will be asked to submit.

Step 7: Candidates will be able to see their result.

Step 8: Candidates can take a print out of their result and keep it for future reference.

Here is a list of changes introduced by ICSI

Candidates can now edit their application after they have registered for their CS exam. However, if candidates want to make a correction to their name then they will have to submit a fee of Rs 200. Even a change in the signature or photograph will be charged for Rs 100.