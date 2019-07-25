ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019 declared: here’s how to check marks and rank

The ICSI CS foundation exam was conducted on June 8 and 9.

ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019 declared: The results for the Company Secretary (CS) foundation examinations were announced on Thursday morning by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on ICSI’s official website – icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

The ICSI CS foundation exam was conducted on June 8 and 9. After logging in to the official websiteusing their roll number and 17-digit registration number, candidates can check their subject-wise marks.

The pass percentage in the June Foundation Programme examination was 64.53%. Sanghavi Khushi Devendra Kumar from Ahmedabad Centre and Yogita Daswani from Indore Centre jointly secured the all India first rank.

ICSI CS Foundation Result: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation examination in June can check their results by folliwing the steps mentioned below:

– Go to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

– Click on the tab ‘View Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ on the homepage

– Select the examination Foundation Programme Examination 2019

– Enter your roll number and 17 digit registration number

– Results will appear on the screen

– Download the results. One can also take a print-out of the same for future reference

ICSI CS Foundation Result: Verification of marks

Candidates who feel their marks are not up to their expectations in their scores can opt for verification within 30 days of the results being declared. The interested candidates can lodge a verification request either through the ICSI website, or through offline mode. A fees of Rs 250 will be charged per subject.

The link to lodge verification requests will be activated at 12.01 am on July 26, 2019. The link will remain active till midnight of August 24, 2019.

The ICSI conducts the CS Foundation examination twice a year – in June and December. The next exam would be held on December 20.