ICDS Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced! What aspirants need to know about how to apply at icds.tn.nic.in

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Tamil Nadu has invited applications for the posts of district co-ordinators, block co-ordinators and project assistants on a contractual basis. The candidates who wish to apply can take a print copy of the application form from the website and send that to The Director’s Office on or before October 24, 2018. Before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official website: icds.tn.nic.in.

Who can apply?

The candidates who are residing in Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tricuchirapalli, Thiruvallur, Virudhunagar are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification

District Coordinator: Graduate or Certification/Diploma in Computer Science or IT.

District Project Assistant: Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/Social Sciences/Nutrition. Minimum two years work experience of capacity building, with supervisory skills.

Block Coordinator: Graduate. At least two years experience of working with technology and software application support.

Block Project Assistant: Graduate. At least one year experience of working with Community/Local Government.

For all the posts, the applicants should not be more than 35 years old.