ICAI’s ARF launches account assistant scheme for class 12 pass students – Check details

New scheme by ICAI ARF to train local youth for employability (Representative Image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)‘s Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) has launched a new initiative in which it will offer training to Class 12 passed students in order to make them employable. The initiative has been initially launched in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

Under its accounts assistant scheme, ICAI students will be trained to develop their skills in subjects like tax compliance, accounting and other related topics and also on how to improve knowledge in bookkeeping, Income Tax compliance, GST so that they can use the skills to find a job. Students enrolling and successfully completing the scheme will also get to intern with audit firms, experienced independent CAs etc. With the on-job experience, they can apply for jobs locally or through ICAI job portal.

ICAI ARF earlier used to support students to carry research in disciplines like auditing, fiscal policies, accounting, capital markets, monetary policies etc.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur while launching this special employability scheme said that the local youth of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh will get the first opportunity to join ICAI ARF’s pilot project.

“This is a major step towards the employment of the local youth and the fee structure is also were reasonable,” Thakur said.

After the skill-based training, the students will be assessed through a rigorous process controlled by ICAI ARF, he further said. The scheme launched to mobilise the local youth at the ground level is offered jointly with an NGO/Trust.

CA. Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI said sharing the same view that the importance of learning will help individuals at the local level to put their potential to optimal use.