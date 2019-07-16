ICAI CPT June 2019 result: Date, time and other details – check at icai.nic.in

ICAI CPT June 2019 result: The ICAI had last year revised the chartered accountancy syllabus.

ICAI CPT June 2019 result: The wait is expected to be over for thousands of candidates as the result of the Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) are expected to be announced on July 18. Those who appeared for the exam may check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

As many as 21,930 candidates registered for the exam that was conducted in almost 250 centres across the world. Those who appeared for the exam may check their result through e-mail. Candidates may register their email ID and send their requests at the official website —icaiexam.icai.org.

Apart from the online, candidates may check their result via SMS.

How to check through SMS

Candidates may check their results through SMS by typing, CACPT (Space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), for eg. CACPT 000171

In case of final exam and foundation exam, an all India merit list will also be released up to the maximum of 50th rank. Same will also be available on the above said websites.

The ICAI had last year revised the chartered accountancy syllabus. It included a number of topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) among others in the course. Those who clear the CPT will be able to register for Intermediate (IPC) Course.

Earlier, the ICAI rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam which was to begin on May 2 May 27 due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

In an official release the it said, “It is hereby notified for general information that in view of Elections to the 17th Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, spanning April-May, 2019, the Chartered Accountants Examinations initially scheduled from May 2, 2019 to May 17, 2019 stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019.”

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is professional accounting body of India. ICAI was established on July 1, 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 that was enacted by the Parliament to regulate the Chartered Accountancy profession in the country.