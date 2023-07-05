ICAI CA Inter, Final Result Declared: Over 13,000 candidates qualify CA final; Ahmedabad’s Akshay Jain tops

The results of the CA final and inter exams have been announced today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who took the examinations can now access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in and icai.org.

For the current year, the exams were conducted in various overseas exam centers, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat. In addition to these locations, the examinations were held in over 280 centers across India.

AIR 1 from Ahmedabad

This year, Akshay Ramesh Jain from Ahmedabad has secured all India rank 1 by scoring 616/800 (77 per cent). Kalpesh Jain has secured the second position followed by Prakhar Varshney. A total of 13,430 candidates qualified the CA final exam.

In the November 2022 exams, Harsh Choudhary secured the All India Rank 1 in the CA Final results, achieving a remarkable score of 618 marks out of 700. Among the candidates who appeared for Group A, a total of 65,291 students participated, with 13,969 candidates passing the exams.

This year, the foundation exams were conducted from June 24 to 30, the intermediate exams were held from May 3 to 18, and the final exams took place from May 2 to 17 for both groups.