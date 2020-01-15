ICAI CA Final Result 2019 to be declared on this date: How to check your marksheet

It is important to note that the results that are being announced will be for both the ICAI Final Old Course and ICAI Final New Course.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: The result for the CA Final 2019 will be announced soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The students who had appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate exam will be able to check their respective scores by logging on to the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. The ICAI CA Final result is scheduled to be released on January 16, 2020 evening or January 17, 2020 as per the official notice released by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

It is important to note that the results that are being announced will be for both the ICAI Final Old Course and ICAI Final New Course.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Here is how you can check your score

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, (icaiexam.icai.org).

Step 2: Then visit the homepage and click the link which reads “Result declaration of November 2019 Final Old & New course examination”

Step 3: After this candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number alongside their roll numbers.

Step 4: Candidates can then click on the submit option.

Step 5: Candidates can download and print the result for themselves.

Candidates can also get their ICAI CA Final Result 2019 results via SMS.

In November, more than 70,000 old course candidates had appeared for the ICAI CA Final exam. Whereas there were more than 43,000 students who were part of the new course and appeared for the exam. There are more than 330 centres in the world where students appear for the ICAI CA exam.

Provisions have been made for students this year which will allow them to get their results on email or via SMS on their mobile phones.