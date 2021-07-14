IBPS suspends online registration process for clerks exams in PSBs

The institute asked candidates to follow its website for further information on the same.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday said the online registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations for recruitment of clerks in public sector banks is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances.
The recruitment process for clerks in state-run banks under Common Recruitment Process- XI is coordinated by IBPS.
“On-line registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances,” IBPS said in a release.
The institute asked candidates to follow its website for further information on the same.
IBPS is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement the process of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organisations.
It provides services to all public sector banks, SBI, RBI Nabard, Sidbi, ew co-operative banks, LIC and insurance companies.
