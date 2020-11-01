IBPS Specialist Officer Vacancy: Online application window opens tomorrow, check exam date, vacancies

The number of vacancies for Law officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, IT Officer and the HR/Personnel Officer are 50, 25, 20, and 7 respectively.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers. The official notification has been put up by the IBPS on its official website ibps.in. The online registration process is scheduled to begin from tomorrow onwards and the online window will remain open till November 23. A total of 647 Specialist Officers posts have been advertised by the IBPS for recruitment in different public sector banks across the country.

Number of Posts

A total of 647 posts have been advertised by the IBPS, which include posts like IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, Human Resource/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer among others. While the highest number of posts have been earmarked for the Agriculture Field Officer with 485 vacancies, the second-highest number of posts have been earmarked for Marketing Officer with 60 posts.

The number of vacancies for Law officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, IT Officer and the HR/Personnel Officer are 50, 25, 20, and 7 respectively.

Exam date

The online application window will get active on November 2 and close by November 23. The preliminary examination which is to be conducted online is scheduled to take place on December 26 and December 27, 2020.

Subsequently, the result of the Online Preliminary examination will be released in January next year. The candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be allowed to sit for the Mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2021. The candidates who pass the stage of Mains Exam as well will then be called for the final round of Personal Interview. While preparing the merit list, the marks obtained by the candidates in all the three stages will determine the final selection of the candidates.