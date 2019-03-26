IBPS SO VIII Result 2019 announced; candidates can check and download score card at ibpsonline.ibps.in

Candidates selection will be based on the marks obtained in IBPS SO Main Test as well as Interview.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of Online Main Exam for Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-VIII). Candidates can download their results from the official website www.ibps.in till March 31.

The IBPS SO Main Exam was held on January 27, 2019. The interview for the selected candidate was conducted on March 25.

Here’s how candidates can check their IBPS SO VIII Score Card

1. Candidates can go to official website www.ibps.in

2. After logging in on the official website, candidates may click on the link ‘Click here to view Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-VIII of candidates shortlisted for Interview’.

3. After this a new window will open.

4. The application may now enter their registration numbers and date of birth so as to check scores.

5. Scores will now be displayed on screen.

Candidates selection will be based on the marks obtained in IBPS SO Main Test as well as Interview. Shortlisting will be done based on the number of vacancies available in each state. Please note that IBPS SO Selection weightage of online main examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively.