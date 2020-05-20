IBPS SO, PO, Clerk exam result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared for these recruitment exams can review their provisional allocation lists.

For several recruitment tests, the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result, including a specialist officer (SO), probationary officer (PO), management trainee (MT), and clerk. On the official website, ibps.in, candidates who have appeared for these recruitment exams can review their provisional allocation lists.

How to check results:

Candidates who had appeared for the exam have to visit the official website- ibps.in Candidates will have to find the SO/ PO/MT/ clerk link. Opening the separate link will lead to the opening of a new page. The new page will ask for all the relevant details of the candidates. After submitting all the details, candidates will be able to see their results on the screen.

The list of allotments is prepared based on the final results and marks collected during the round of interviews. The findings will be valid until 30th June. “Provisional allocation shall be made on the basis of final vacancies to be announced by the participating organisations, as per the official notification. Candidates will not say the indicative vacancies for the provisional allocation as final.

The prelims examination of the IBPS Clerk took place on December 7,8,14 and 21, while the main examination of the IBPS Clerk took place on January 18. The IBPS PO prelims examination was conducted on 12,13,19 and 20 October while the primary IBPS PO test was conducted on 30 November 2019. In addition, the IBPS SO prelims review was performed on 28 and 29 December, while the IBPS SO main review was held on 25 January 2020.

The IBPS PO, Clerk Recruitment examinations for clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies are conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The review process began in 2011.