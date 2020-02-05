IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Mains Result 2020 declared at ibps.in; Check steps to download

The IBPS SO Result Link to download the result is available from February 5, 2020, onwards.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, February 5, declared the IBPS Specialist Officers Exam Mains Result 2020 on its official website. All candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Mains Examination can download their IBPS SO result from the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in. The IBPS SO Result Link to download the result is available from February 5, 2020, onwards. Candidates can download IBPS SO Mains Result latest by February 11, 2020, via the process mentioned below. Candidates can log in on the official website of IBPS using their Registration No or Roll No and Password to download their result.

IBPS SO Mains Result: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘Click Here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-IX’ on the homepage

Step 3. Candidates can enter their credentials on the next page to log in

Step 4. Once logged in, candidates can then download their IBPS SO Main Result

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020 will be called for an interview which will be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State or Union Territory. The date, time, place and centre name for the interview will be informed to the candidates through their IPBS Interview Admit Card. The interview round will consist of a total of 100 marks. Candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates) in order to qualify in the IBPS Mains interview.

The IBPS Mains Exam 2020 was conducted on 25 January 2020 at multiple exam centres across the nation. IBPS had invited 1145 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) posts (CRP SPL-IX) such as Income Tax Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in the month of November last year.