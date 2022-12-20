IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 for prelims out at ibps.in, check steps to download

IBPS SO hall ticket 2022 for prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the prelims exam hall ticket for recruitment of Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XII) vacancy for the year 2023-2024. The candidates who applied for IBPS SO exam 2022 can download the admit cards from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. The admit cards were uploaded on December 19.

The facility for downloading IBPS SO hall ticket 2022 for prelims will be available till December 31. The candidates have been advised to download IBPS SO hall ticket 2022 for prelims followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS SO hall ticket 2022 for prelims?

Go to ibps.in to access the IBPS website

Now, click on the notification link that reads ‘click here to download online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-SPL-XII’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the new page of login

Now, you need to enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button

IBPS SO prelims hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download IBPS SO prelims hall ticket 2022 and save it for future reference

A total of 710 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive for the post of specialist officers in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in prelims, mains and interview round. Those who will qualify in the prelims round will be called for mains and those selected in the mains round will be called for further recruitment process.

IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2022: What is the exam pattern?

IBPS SO Prelims exam will be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections – English, Reasoning, and General Awareness. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 125 marks. There will be negative marking also for incorrect answers, ¼ of the marks will be deducted as penalty. The section wise marking scheme as follows:

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari – Scale 1

Name of the test No. of Question Maximum Marks Medium Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes General Awareness with special Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer – Scale I